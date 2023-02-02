In Bengaluru, Cement-laden Mixer Overturns On Car, Mother-daughter Crushed

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a woman and her daughter were crushed to death when a concrete mixer overturned on their car on Thursday, February 1.

The deceased has been identified as Gayathri Kumari, 47, who was driving her 16-year-old daughter to school when a speeding truck toppled and smashed their car. The driver of the truck has been identified, and the police have deployed teams in search of the driver and the truck’s owner.

Two killed in Bengaluru

The cement-laden mixer fell on the vehicle of the victims on Bannerghatta Main Road in Bengaluru. The woman and her daughter were pinned under the car. The bodies of the deceased were removed using an earthmoving vehicle and four mobile cranes.

The deceased woman was an IT professional and lived in an apartment in Bengaluru with her husband Sunil Kumar and their two children, according to the police. They were from Bellary, India.

Further investigations are underway.

(With agency inputs)