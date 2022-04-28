In Bengaluru, Jilted Lover Attacks Girl With Acid; Victim Sustains 25% Burn Injuries

In a shocking incident, a jilted lover threw acid on a 24-year-old woman at Sunkadakatte, in west Bengaluru on Thursday morning after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident took place near the Muthoot Fincorp office. The victim has been shifted to a private hospital.

The 24-year-old, an employee of a private finance firm, has sustained more than 25% burn injuries and is being treated at a private hospital. The accused has been identified as Nagesh. He had visited the woman's office on Wednesday night and proposed to her.

However, she rejected his proposal and her colleagues had intervened asking him to leave her alone. He obliged and left on Wednesday night only to return early on Thursday to carry out the attack.

According to sources, Nagesh followed the victim while she was on her way to work. He arrived with a bottle of acid and threw it on her when she reached her office building and fled from the spot. After the incident, Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and immediately rushed the woman to the hospital. The police have launched a manhunt, with multiple teams, for Nagesh.

42-year-old man throws acid on wife

In a separate incident on April 26, a 42-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife in Ahmedabad's Odhav area. The wife had been living separately with her children for the past nine months. She was walking on her way home with two of her colleagues when her husband arrived with a plastic bottle and threw the acid on her. He fled from the spot and the victim's colleagues called an ambulance. A case was registered at the Odhav police station under Section 326B of the Indian Penal Code. However, the accused has not been arrested yet.

Acid attacks or vitriol attacks are premediated acts of throwing acid or other harmful chemicals on a victim, often a woman, with an intention to disfigure her face or body. Numerous cases of acid attacks are reported in India, often due to failed love, one-sided attraction to the victim, rejection, and other reasons.

The Supreme Court, in December 2015, enforced a ban on over-the-counter acid sales. However, the number of cases reported annually in the country still stands at 250-300. According to the Indian Penal Code, an acid attack accused can face imprisonment of up to 10 years. Before that, there was no specific law in dealing with such crimes.