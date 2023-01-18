In Bengaluru: Repair Work Of Newly Asphalted & Caved In Road At Mahalakshmi Layout Begins

In Bengaluru, the repair work of a caved-in road located in the Mahalakshmi Layout began on Wednesday. This comes in connection with a huge pothole that emerged in the middle of the road, days after the asphalting was done post-pipeline work carried out by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The repair work is currently underway. This has not happened for the first time as numerous cases of civic apathy have been reported from Karnataka and it keeps increasing. In yet another instance, Republic spotted an electric pole on the Kothanur main road that was seen dangerously tilting onto the busy road over the past few days.

These incidents have raised serious questions on the negligence and quality of work done by the municipal corporation of the state--BBMP, BWSSB and BESCOM.

Under construction, a metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident which took place on January 10, an under-construction metro pillar on Bengaluru's Outer Ring road collapsed resulting in the death of a mother-son duo who were travelling on a bike. According to sources, a couple along with the kids was heading towards the Hebbal area when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. Following the incident, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in an effort to take action regarding the incident suspended the Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and site engineer of the project.