In Bengaluru, Speeding Car Mows Down A 40-year-old On Bellary Main Road; Probe On

A 40-year-old man was killed after being mowed down by a black Benz car in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 26. Republic TV on Monday accessed the exclusive CCTV footage of the shocking hit-and-run case which occurred near Mekhri Circle on Bellary Main road in Bengaluru, close to a posh hotel.

Bengaluru hit-and-run case

In the accessed footage, the victim can be seen crossing the road while holding a photograph in his hand. Moments later, a black Benz car came from the opposite direction and mows down the pedestrian. Sources said that the victim died on the spot and the accused fled from the scene. The victim is yet to be identified.

A case has been registered at Sadashivanagar police station and an investigation has been launched to nab the accused who fled from the spot. According to sources, other drivers on the road chased the black Benz car till a distance but failed to nab the accused.