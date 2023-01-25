In Big Blow, AK Antony's Son Quits Congress After Opposing BBC Documentary On PM Modi

Anil Antony, the son of senior Congressman and former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony, resigned from his "roles" in the Congress party on Wednesday after raising objections to the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have resigned from my roles in @INCIndia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below," he tweeted.

This comes at a time when Congress in Kerala has issued a dare to the Centre to screen the controversial BBC documentary.

A K Antony's son opposes BBC documentary against PM Modi

Condemning BBC for its documentary on Gujarat riots, the digital communications convener of Congress' Kerala unit stated, "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in (India) placing views of BBC, a (Britain's) state-sponsored channel with a long history of (India) prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over (India) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence will undermine our sovereignty."