In Big Boost To Indian Army At LoC, First Ever Border Battalions In J&K To Be Reality Soon

In a major boost for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, two border battalions will become operational soon to take on border-related challenges, said SD Singh Jamwal, ADGP Security, J&K Police. The move has its genesis in the recommendation of a team of the Union Government triggered by the challenge faced by the increased shelling on the international border with Pakistan in 2018-19.

The written examination for recruiting the two Battalions was concluded today, October 26. As soon as the results are out, the recruits will be sent to the training centre.

Challenging conditions on IB, LoC

The central government looking at the increasing activity of Pakistan in the form of shelling at the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in 2018-19, decided to constitute two Border battalions, trained in local conditions to take on the challenges on the border.

SD Singh Jamwal said, “Two border battalions were sanctioned, but due to COVID-19 and J&K becoming UT, there was a delay. The written examination has been concluded today. 42 Centres are in Jammu and 8 in the valley, 19,000 appeared in exams.”

Border people trained in border conditions

Results will be announced soon and the recruits will be inducted. As soon as the result is declared, Border Battalion will become reality. “They will be sent to the training centre. Border people are trained to border challenges, and also to terrorism. Long pending demand is being met and they will serve the country,” said Jamwal.

Two battalions each for the regions of Jammu and Kashmir have been announced by the government. There are 1,350 posts - 675 for each battalion. Over 40,000 applications were received for the vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory as well as Ladakh.

Hundreds turn up for test in Baramulla

As the written examinations got over today, it's important to mention that last year, hundreds of youth turned up for the physical test in the Baramulla district in July 2021. Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Maqsood-ul- Zaman had said, "Jammu and Kashmir Police Border battalion recruitment rally has been organised in Baramulla district. Participants are enthusiastic. We are receiving a good response. There are a total of 1,350 posts for both battalions of Jammu and Kashmir."

