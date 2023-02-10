In Big Discovery, Lithium Deposits Found In India! 5.9 Million Tonnes Established In J&K

In a big discovery for the country, 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir," the Ministry of Mines said on Thursday.

Notably, Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is considered one of the main components in EV batteries.

Geological Survey of India has for the first time established 5.9 million tonnes inferred resources (G3) of lithium in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu & Kashmir (UT).



51 mineral blocks handed over to state govt

The Ministry further stated that 51 mineral blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to respective state governments.

"Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals, etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana," the statement read.

The blocks were made based on the work done by GSI from the field seasons 2018–19 up until this point. In addition to this, 17 reports of coal and lignite totaling 7897 million tonnes were given to the Coal Ministry.

During the meeting, seven publications were also made available on various themes and intervention areas that GSI works in.

"The proposed Annual Programme for the ensuing Field Season 2023-24 was presented and discussed during the meeting. During the ensuing year 2023-24, GSI is taking up 966 programmes comprising 318 mineral exploration projects including 12 marine mineral investigation projects," the Ministry said.

The Geological Survey of India has initiated 16 projects on fertiliser minerals and 115 projects on strategic and crucial minerals.

"55 programmes on geoinformatics, 140 programmes on fundamental and multidisciplinary geosciences, and 155 programs for training and institutional capacity building have also been taken up," the statement of the Ministry of Mines added.