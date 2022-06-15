In Big U-turn, Jharkhand Minister Condemns Release Of Rioters' Poster, Hoarding Taken Down

In a massive u-turn in less than 24 hours, Jharkhand Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon questioned the move of releasing the photographs of the Ranchi rioters, asserting that their 'rights were being violated'. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Jharkhand Finance Minister condemned the method and called it 'inappropriate'.

"When you put up a photo of someone on the poster, his rights get violated. I don't think it is appropriate to put posters. The Government of Jharkhand and the Chief Minister have constituted a committee. That committee will investigate the matter," said Rameshwar Oraon.

Commenting on the bulldozer action taken by the Yogi Adityanath administration in Uttar Pradesh he said, "Even if you give the judgment, you have to give time to the fellow concerned to remove illegal construction. If he doesn't then, of course, state machines should come into action and demolish the house. Not only demolish but slap cost on him."

Republic TV has accessed videos of the Jharkhand administration taking down the posters that had been put up. After the June 10 violence in Ranchi, the police had released the photographs of at least 18 rioters who pelted bricks. These posters were put up in the public places, reportedly after the instructions of the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais

Apart from Oraon, Senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya has also condemned the move saying that it could 'increase differences in society'. Bhattacharya said, "I do not want to hurt the spirit of the Governor, but personally I believe that by putting up such posters, there will be mutual distances, gaps and differences in the society will increase."

Ranchi Violence

On June 10, two people lost their lives, and several others were injured in Ranchi during the violence which erupted in the wake of the protests organized after the Friday prayers against the controversial comments by expelled BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities. Section 144 was imposed and internet services were put on hold until June 12.

On June 11, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren constituted a high-level committee to probe the events that led to the violence. Disaster management and Tourism Secretary Amitabh Kaushal and ADG Sanjay A Lathkar will be the members of the committee. The panel has been asked to submit a report in seven days.