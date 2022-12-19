In Bihar, BJP Stages Protest, Seeks Ex-gratia Pay For Kin Of Saran Hooch Tragedy Deceased

BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Bihar Assembly on Monday seeking compensation for families of people who died in the Saran hooch tragedy. The saffron party has alleged that the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government is hiding the actual number of people who died in the incident.

BJP protest against Bihar govt over hooch tragedy

On Monday, BJP MLAs were seen staging a demonstration at the entrance of the Vidhan Sabha with placards in their hands as they raised slogans against the Bihar government.

#BREAKING | BJP MLAs stage protest over hooch tragedy, in front of Assembly. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/tMhqDjXb2p — Republic (@republic) December 19, 2022

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister and member of Parliament from Bihar's Begusarai, said, "Either Nitish Kumar is showcasing ego or he is frustrated. If the policies are made by any head and it's not successful, then they need to be reconsidered."

"Today, liquor is being made everywhere and is being sold as well. Governance is run by power and fear and I think under Nitish's rule the fear of governance is finished. Bihar has become a place where liquor is visible everywhere though Nitish Kumar has turned a blind eye," Singh added.

Sushil Modi, BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, said, "When a similar incident happened in Gopalganj in 2016, the same government provided Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin for the deceased."

"Section 42 of the Excise and Provisions Act of Bihar states that when a person dies of spurious liquor consumption Rs 4 lakh compensation has to be provided. Then why is Bihar CM lying stating he will not provide any compensation and has no sympathy for those dead?" he asked.

The Bihar leader added that he met families of those who lost their lives in the Chapra hooch tragedy. "The death toll has crossed 100 but the government is hiding numbers. Due to fear of the police, people are performing last rites of their family members without postmortem."

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Bihar. A report is expected within four weeks.

Nitish Kumar's tirade

Nitish Kumar, the Bihar CM, has indicated that he has no sympathy for the people who died in the hooch tragedy. "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking...We have been appealing...if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you," Kumar said.

Bihar outlawed consumption and sale of alcohol in 2016. However, implementation has remained patchy.