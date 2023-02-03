In Bihar, Class 12 Boy Faints At Exam Centre After Finding Himself Surrounded By 500 Girls

It wasn't examination pressure that led a class 12 student to faint at the board exam centre, but a room packed with half a thousand girls that intimidated Manish Shankar Prasad into passing out.

According to the ANI, Shankar from Allama Iqbal College, Bihar Sharif, reached the Brilliant Convention School in Sundergarh to write his Mathematics exam on Wednesday, February 1when he fainted upon learning he was the "only male" student surrounded by 500 girls.

After the incident, the boy's aunt spoke to the news agency and revealed that her nephew fainted out of nervousness when he realised that he was the only boy among so many girls. "He was alone with some 500 girls at the exam centre, which caused him to get nervous and get a fever," Prasad’s aunt explained, adding that he was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical evaluation by ambulance. According to reports, Shankar gained consciousness after a few hours.

However, the extent of the boy’s injury is still unclear, but his aunt said that he developed a fracture after fainting. A video clip of the boy's aunt speaking to the media has surfaced on social media platforms, and it has gained a lot of attention from users.

This year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started its class 12 examination on Wednesday. The examination will conclude on February 11. According to the reports, more than 13 lakh class 12 students, including 6,36,432 girls and 6,81795 boys, are expected to appear for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination across 1,464 centres in 36 districts this year.

Image: Shutterstock