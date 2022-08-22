In Bihar, Teachers Protesting Seeking Jobs With Tirangas In Hand Brutally Thrashed

In a breaking development coming in from Bihar's capital Patna, the police have resorted to lathi charge against teachers who were protesting on the streets seeking jobs.

Despite a protester holding the Tricolour in his hand, a police officer was seen brutally hitting him with a lathi. While the protestor held up the Tricolour and attempted to use his hands to deflect the blows, they continued to rain down on him.

While the thrashing was being delivered, there were a number of officials of the police and administration standing there, seemingly unwilling to bring it to a stop.

These protests come shortly after the newly formed government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav assured to provide lakhs of jobs to the people of Bihar.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar were at loggerheads, RJD had promised to deliver 10 lakh jobs to the people in the state if voted to power. The promise was included in the party's poll manifesto.

Even after coming to power, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav promised that 'bumper jobs' will be offered to the youth in the state by the government and CM Nitish Kumar had even responded to Yadav's statement by saying, "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it."

Amid this, the teachers who took to the streets of Patna out of frustration to demand for employment, which has been one of the main agendas of the RJD, were thrashed mercilessly by the police.

Bihar Teacher Aspirants Protest

Hundreds and thousands of CTET and BTET candidates were protesting at Patna's Dakbangla intersection due to non-inclusion of CTET and BTET candidates in the seventh phase teacher planning process. These are teachers of the state who have passed the eligibility test but haven't been given jobs since years.