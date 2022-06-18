In Bihar's Aurangabad, Agnipath Protesters Attack School; Shocking Visuals Accessed

As Bihar continues to witness rage over the Agnipath scheme, Republic accessed visuals of protestors pelting stones at school students on the campus of Vivekanand Ideal Public School in Daudnagar, Aurangabad district. The protestors destroyed the main gate of the school and entered the premises raising slogans against the government. They set ablaze four school buses and a police vehicle.

Two FIRs registered

"We have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) in the matter. 12 people have been arrested so far. The team is alert, and efforts are being made to trace the others involved. They are being identified through video footage. And those about whom we have got information through social media and other sources, we are keeping a close eye on them. Whoever is involved, in destroying the public property, every one of them will be arrested, and it would be made sure that the strictest of action is taken against them," said Superintendent of Police of Aurangabad, Kantesh Mishra.

Bihar has seen multiple law and order situations in the past three days. On Friday, in Lakhisarai, the agitating students set the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express on fire as soon as the train arrived at the platform. The agitated youth asked the passengers to come out of the trains and then set the train ablaze.

In Begusarai, the agitated students set the Lakhminia railway station on fire. They burnt down the ticket booking counter and the waiting area. The office properties and documents were completely gutted in the fire.

In Bhojpur, the agitated students set the Bihiya railway station on fire. In Samastipur, the agitators set two coaches of the Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express on fire in the Mohiuddinnagar railway station located in Hajipur-Barauni railway section. In Khagaria, the agitated mob stopped the Purnea-Ranchi Kosi Express at the Mansi railway station and demanded the rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

Rage over Agnipath scheme

In an attempt to calm the frayed tempers, the government issued a 'Myth vs Facts' document to address the concerns raised about the scheme. "The scheme will bring in new dynamism to the armed forces. It will help the forces bring in new capabilities and take advantage of the technical skills and fresh thinking of the youths... It will allow the youths to serve the nation," the Press Information Bureau said.

Referring to the financial package of around Rs 11.71 lakh to be given to each of the recruits at the end of the four-year tenure from the 'Seva Nidhi Package', it said that the scheme will provide financial independence to the youth. It even said that it will help them venture into entrepreneurship with a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years.

Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police.

Fulfiling its promises, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The MHA also informed that an additional three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be provided to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

Besides, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria. According to Defence Ministry, a 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.