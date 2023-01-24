Last Updated:

In Bihar's Aurangabad, CRPF And State Police Recover Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition

A joint team of the CRPF and Bihar Police on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition and explosives in Madanpur area of Aurangabad.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Bihar

A joint team of CRPF and Bihar police recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition along with Naxal literature. (Image: crpf.gov.in)


A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Police on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition and explosives at multiple places in the forest areas of Madanpur Police Station of Aurangabad.

According to the CRPF officials, based on credible intelligence input, CRPF and the state police launched a "search and destroy" operation in the area under Madanpur Police Station in Bihar's Aurangabad. "The troops comprising of multiple teams carefully began the scanning of the suspected area. As the troops advanced with their search they discovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden at multiple locations in the area," the CRPF said in a statement.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

The recovered cache of weapons includes a 315-bore rifle with a magazine, 3583 rounds of different bores and 04 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). They also recovered a UBGL mount, 02 wireless sets, an interceptor, 06 detonators, 24 pull and pressure mechanisms for IEDs, 10-15 m cordtex wire, 08 mobile feature phones, Naxal literature, and other miscellaneous articles.

READ | Escort vehicle in MoS Ashwini Choubey's convoy overturns in Bihar, several cops injured

All the recovered IEDs were destroyed observing the safety protocol. "Before concluding the operation, all the explosives and IEDs recovered by the troops were destroyed in situ observing the safety protocols," the statement read.

READ | VVIP treatment in Bihar? Trains allegedly stopped for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy in Buxar

(Image credit: www.crpf.gov.in)

READ | Watch: Two brave women constables fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar's Vaishali
READ | Why can't Bihar govt vacate its buildings for special courts to try Prohibition cases? asks SC
READ | In Bihar’s Siwan, 5 dead after consuming spurious liquor; 16 arrests made so far
First Published:
COMMENT