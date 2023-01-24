In Bihar's Aurangabad, CRPF And State Police Recover Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Police on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition and explosives at multiple places in the forest areas of Madanpur Police Station of Aurangabad.

According to the CRPF officials, based on credible intelligence input, CRPF and the state police launched a "search and destroy" operation in the area under Madanpur Police Station in Bihar's Aurangabad. "The troops comprising of multiple teams carefully began the scanning of the suspected area. As the troops advanced with their search they discovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden at multiple locations in the area," the CRPF said in a statement.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

The recovered cache of weapons includes a 315-bore rifle with a magazine, 3583 rounds of different bores and 04 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). They also recovered a UBGL mount, 02 wireless sets, an interceptor, 06 detonators, 24 pull and pressure mechanisms for IEDs, 10-15 m cordtex wire, 08 mobile feature phones, Naxal literature, and other miscellaneous articles.

All the recovered IEDs were destroyed observing the safety protocol. "Before concluding the operation, all the explosives and IEDs recovered by the troops were destroyed in situ observing the safety protocols," the statement read.

(Image credit: www.crpf.gov.in)