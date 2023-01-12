In Bihar's Buxar, Farmers And Locals Stage Sit-in Protest Against Police Brutality

A day after brutality on farmers in Bihar's Buxar, angry locals and farmers staged a sit-in protest on Thursday, January 12, in retaliation to police brutality which occurred on the intervening night of January 10 and 11 when policemen forcibly entered the houses of farmers and trashed them with canes while they were sleeping.

Notably, this comes in connection with the farmers' protest against the state government. Farmers are demanding compensation for land acquisition, which has been acquired by a state-run power company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for Chausa Power Plant.

Locals in Buxar stage violent protests

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, several police personnel barged into the houses of farmers in Buxar and thrashed them with canes while they were sleeping. Policemen even assaulted the family members of the farmers who are demanding compensation for land acquisition.

In retaliation to police brutality, violent protests were witnessed in Buxar after angry locals vandalised and set ablaze the police vehicles on Wednesday. Locals came out on the streets of Buxar and pelted stones at police personnel and their vehicles.

According to sources, the farmers were demanding a new rate of land acquisition for the project. It is also important to note that the protests turned violent when the police on Tuesday tried to control the situation and resorted to lathicharge.

It is worth noting that in 2013, a deal was made with the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) company that acquired the farmer's land according to rates of that year for the construction of a thermal power plant. Now the farmers are demanding the rates based on the year 2022.