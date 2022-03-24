In Birbhum Massacre, Witnesses Allege Deaths Undercounted; One Says '10 Of My family Dead'

The massacre that ensued in Rampurhat's Bogtui village in Birbhum district on March 22 has horrified the Nation due to the extent of the brutality. At least 10 people, including children, were burnt alive with some even being chopped with axes before being charred to death. While the numbers of the deceased remain disputed, Republic Media Network has uncovered ghastly discrepancies between the claims of the West Bengal police and the eyewitnesses and victims of the brutality.

Only 8 people were killed, says WB police

In an exclusive report by Republic, the West Bengal Police's DGP had gone on record saying that only eight people were killed in the brutal incident. However, this comes as a major discrepancy in comparison to the information given by one of the eyewitnesses who said that only her family lost 10 members.

"They did not give us the bodies. She was my daughter. 10 people, my entire family is finished. How will they realise our pain? We lost everything". Revealing the actual number of killings, the eye witness said, "10 bodies were found. All 10 bodies were found. They are saying 8 people which is not true. It's 10 people out of which 3 were children." He also alleged that bodies were buried without their information "in the hurry to cover up the incident."

Another eyewitness, who is the sister of one of the deceased told Republic, "We demand strict punishment, a 10-year-old child was burnt. He was studying in Class 5. My 18-year-old sister recently got married. She was studying in college. She was also burnt. My mother requested not to kill my sister and her husband. They did not pay any heed. First, all of them were murdered then bodies were piled up and burnt using diesel. They even locked the door from outside".

Questions have also been raised over how the fire which charred the victims beyond recognition was claimed to have been the result of short-circuit, according to some leaders of the Trinamool Congress. "How can they say that they died from Short-circuit? A drunkard would also say that their death was not due to a short circuit. If some big leader of the party dies, then there would be justice”, a local woman told Republic.

In addition to this, another local informed that he had requested TMC district president Anubrata Mondal four times in context of the TMC Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh as he was creating turmoil before his murder. It was Sheikh’s death a couple of days ago following which the horrific incident in Birbhum took place.

