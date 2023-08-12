In Bitcoin Scam, Cops Who First Probed Case Come Under CID's Scanner

The Bitcoin scam that made headlines nearly three years ago is now seeing police officials who investigated the case earlier come under the scanner. The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged scam has registered a fresh FIR against former CCB investigating officers as accused for alleged destruction of evidence. The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 204 (destruction of document or electronic record), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant and 426 (punishment for mischief). The FIR was filed at the Cottonpet police station on August 9

Deputy superintendent of police K Ravishankar of the CID special investigation team has lodged the complaint. The accused are the CCB officials who had investigated the case when it was first registered at the Kempegowdanagar police station in 2020.

The development comes after the concerned CCB officials sent electronic devices allegedly used by the accused to undertake the alleged crime to the forensic science laboratory. The devices included mobile phone, laptop, computer, hard disk and pen drive.

A CID official, speaking to Republic on condition of anonymity, said, "The SIT team seized the articles again and sent the articles and opinion report to the forensic science laboratory on July 19, seeking fresh opinion. Accordingly, a report has been received from the FSL. The two pen drives, which were seized on November 9, 2020, were subjected to mirror image processing on November 11, 2020. It was found that additional files were created in the seized articles."

In the complaint, SIT investigating officer Ravi Shankar alleged that "digital evidence was tampered with and evidence destroyed." Based on this, a case has been registered and the SIT has intensified the investigation.

CCB officials under SIT radar

The CCB investigators, who were investigating the drugs case on dark web, are under the SIT's scanner. SIT officials investigating the case have issued notices to the CCB officials and are interrogating them.

Meanwhile, the son of a politician was recently arrested in connection with the Bitcoin scam.

The drugs case registered at Kempegowdanagar police station had reportedly named the son of a politician. Following this, a separate case was registered at the Cottonpet Police Station. At the time, the CCB conducted an investigation on the basis of information on the seized mobile phones and laptops.

Apart from these two cases, the CID has also seized items seized by the CCB from the accused in the e-Governor website hacking case being probed by the CID. Based on these, the CID filed a chargesheet.

What is the Bitcoin scam?

On November 18, 2020, the CCB police allegedly arrested hacker Sriki in connection with the sandalwood drugs case. It came to light that Sriki had allegedly purchased drugs through international dealers on the dark web using Bitcoin. During interrogation, Sriki reportedly revealed that several websites had been hacked.

The CCB officials had said that they had seized 31 Bitcoins from Sriki's crypto wallet. However, the then-commissioner Kamal Pant had said that no coins were confiscated since. It was alleged that the Bitcoins in Sriki's wallet were transferred to different wallets and evidence was destroyed in the case.