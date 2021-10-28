In Bombay HC, Maharashtra Govt Assures NCB's Sameer Wankhede 3-days Notice Before Arrest

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had on Thursday moved the Bombay High Court requesting that if any probe is initiated into the corruption allegations against him, that they be investigated by the CBI or the NIA. Expressing fears over his imminent arrest, in the petition filed before Bombay HC, the NCB officer has asked that if any FIR is to be filed against him by the Maharashtra government, the probe should be conducted by a central agency. Shortly after, the Bombay HC disposed off Wankhede's petition after the Maharashtra government's lawyer assured the Court that 3 days notice will be given before any arrest by Mumbai Police.

Bombay HC dismisses Sameer Wankhede's petition

Sameer Wankhede had moved the Bombay HC to seek relief, amid various allegations of extortion & corruption being levelled against him amid the furious political spat that has broken out over his Mumbai cruise drug bust. "My apprehension is that the State will arrest me any day. I want interim protection," Wankhede said to the court, stating that even Aryan Khan, whom he arrested in the drug case, has distanced himself from the allegations doing the rounds. He highlighted that the Maharashtra government has launched into a tirade against him, seeking the filing of cases on the said claims of extortion, which he fervently denied. The Maharashtra government's lawyer assured the Court that 3 days notice will be given before any arrest of Sameer Wankhede. Maharashtra government's lawyer said, "As the petition is in respect to Prevention of Corruption Act, we will give prior notice of 72 hours if we will register an offence under the Act." Following this, the High Court disposed off the petition.

Sameer Wankhede's lawyer had said that their original plea read, "We are ready to appear in front of any agency for any investigation." Wankhede also exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network after Bombay HC's dismissal and said, "The court's order has been announced and it is now out in media."

This comes after the the Special NDPS Court on Monday disposed off the NCB's affidavit urging it to not take cognizance of independent witness Prabhakar Sail turning hostile in the Aryan Khan case, observing that it cannot pass blanket orders to this effect. The court gave the NCB the liberty to approach the 'appropriate authority' which was the Bombay High Court.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drug bust case and drug-bust informant KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard about an Rs 18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and another person named Sam D'Souza. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged. NCB and Sameer Wankhede have dismissed all the allegations.

Also, NCP leader Nawab Malik has been making several personal and political allegations against Wankhede. On October 25, Malik via his Twitter and shared a birth certificate and claimed that it belonged to Wankhede in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede', and in a correction, is mentioned as Dhyandev Wankhede. Malik alleged that Wankhede had 'forged' his identity as a Muslim to get reservations in exams and jobs, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede at his first wedding to Dr. Shabana Qureshi. The Wankhede family has rebutted Malik's various allegations, and Wankhede's sister Yasmeen has also lodged a complaint against the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister with the Oshiwara Police and the NCW alleging 'attempt to defame a woman'.

Image: ANI