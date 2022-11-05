In ‘Boost To Defence Indigenisation’, Indian Army Approves Five Make-II Projects

In a major boost to ‘Make in India’, the Indian Army on November 4 approved Project Sanction Orders (PSOs) of five Make II projects, which are essentially Industry-funded assignments involving the design, development and innovative solutions by Indian vendors for the development of prototypes. An assurance of order is given after successful prototype development.

The five projects include High-Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio, Drone Kill System, Infantry Training Weapon Simulator (IWTS), 155mm Terminally Guided Munitions and Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS).

5 Make II projects

High Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio (HFSDR): The Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS) has been given to 14 Developing Agencies (DAs). On successful development of the prototype, over 300 HFSDRs are planned to be procured by the Indian Army. HFSDR will try to overcome the limited data-handling capacity of the HF radio sets currently in use by providing long-distance radio communication through enhanced data capability and bandwidth coupled with enhanced security.

Drone Kill System: It is a hard kill anti-drone system against low radio cross section (RCS) Drone/ unmanned Aerial System (UAS), being developed to function in all types of terrains, both during day and night. This system is reserved for MSMEs and Startups.

Infantry Training Weapon Simulator (IWTS): Developed with the objective of reducing the recurring expenditure on live ammunition, besides obviating the challenges of availability of firing ranges and inclement weather, the IWTS will be utilised to augment the marksmanship skills of young soldiers on a variety of weapons providing user-friendly graphics to simulate battle scenarios. Each IWTS will facilitate training of 10 personnel at any one point of time.

155mm Terminally-Guided Munitions (TGM): This system will provide accuracy to the ammunitions for hitting the targets. The Indian Army’s inventory has a variety of weapons, sans, the precision strike capability. The Army, therefore, plans to procure approximately 2,000 rounds of 155mm TGM against High-Value targets with assured precision and lethality for mission accomplishment and minimum collateral damage.

Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS): The Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS), once launched can ‘Loiter’ in the air for upto two hours and can acquire, designate and engage real-time high-value targets up to 40 km.

Make II: 43 projects in progress

The Indian Army is already in process of acquiring 43 ongoing projects under the Make II procedure of capital acquisition. 17 out of 43 projects have been initiated after proactive proposals from the industry.

Multiple measures to expedite the ongoing Make II projects have resulted in tangible outcomes. 22 out of 43 Make II projects are now in prototype development stage, which is 66 % of projects by cost (Rs 18,000 Crores out of 27,000 Crores).

IMAGE: PTI