In Chandigarh, 'Deep Se Sahayog Tak' Raises Funds For Kids' Education By Upcycling Diyas

The Deep Se Sahayog Tak project uses discarded earthen lamps to upcycle, recycle and reuse them in order to raise money for children's education. The Chandigarh-based group takes waste and discarded earthen lamps and sells them after recycling or upcycling them in order to earn profits to fund the education of needy children. Started in 2018, Deep Se Sahayog Tak project started collecting old, used earthen lamps from the previous year in order to reduce waste and managed to earn Rs. 50,000 after collecting 20,000 Diyas.

"We came up with the idea of reusing discarded earthen lamps in 2018 and started Deep Se Sahayog Tak project under which we provided funds to help needy children to study. We collected 20,000 lamps in 2018 and recycled them to sell, from which we earned Rs 50,000, said Rohit, a member of the Deep Se Sahayog Tak project.

"We have created a self-help group"

Speaking about the project, Rohit informed that the group is also providing financial aid to the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He further said that the group focuses on reducing and recycling waste and also motivates others to do so. Rohit also informed that the earthen lamps are sold as a pack of 24 pieces in eco-friendly pouches which is prices at Rs. 50. The Deep Se Sahayog Tak project also provides home delivery of the Diyas.

"In order to help people financially, we have created a self-help group of youth who were in contact with us during COVID-19. We engaged them in the cleaning and colouring of lamps. Now, 40 per cent of the earning will go to these youth who helped cleaning the lamps and 60 per cent will be invested in children's education," added Rohit from the Chandigarh based group.

He further added, "We wanted to set an example of making viable money from waste. Chandigarh's DLF mall has agreed to give us space in their premises to sell these packs of Diyas."

(With inputs from ANI)