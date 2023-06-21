In Chandigarh, Specially-abled Children Celebrate Int'l Yoga Day With Fervour; Watch

In a unique initiative, specially-abled children from Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) in Chandigarh took part in the ninth International Yoga Day on Wednesday, May 21. With Yoga being part of her daily routine, Manpreet who is a specially-abled child marked the occasion by participating in International Yoga Day. Several other disabled children participated and enjoyed the International Yoga Day organised at Rock Garden of Chandigarh.

Similarly, a 29-year-old girl named Nanki, a professional yoga participant, also took part in the celebrations and marked the ninth worldwide Yoga day with delight and enthusiasm. Nanki began practising yoga during the pandemic which significantly helped her in achieving better physical and emotional health. She also completed a one-month course, and furthermore enrolled in online classes.

The Government Rehabilitation Institute of Intellectual Disabilities has appointed a professional yoga expert for the specially-abled children’s everyday practice which will improve their health.