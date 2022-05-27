In Chhattisgarh, CoBRA 206 Battalion Troops Dance With Villagers In Sukma; Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows CoBRA 26 Battalion troops dancing with the villagers on May 26 in a marriage ceremony in Sukma of Chattisgarh.

Troops of CoBRA 206 Battalion danced with villagers during a marriage function in Minpa village of Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, May 26.

Two CoBRA 206 Battalion officers were seen dancing to the beats of a traditional song. Villagers used sticks with dazzling bells as props.

CoBRA 206 Battalion troops neutralise Mortar He bomb

Earlier on May 16, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 206 Battalion neutralised Mortar He bomb planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. The bomb was found 450 meters away from Elmagunda camp. The success was achieved under the leadership of Commander Prashant Rai and Commander Saurabh Yadav of CoBRA 206 Corps. Elmagunda camp is the most Naxal affected and core zone of Naxalites in Sukma district.

