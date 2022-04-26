In Chhattisgarh, Mother Of Martyred CRPF Jawan Cries Inconsolably At Memorial In Dornapal

The pain of losing a loved one is unbearable, one of the most challenging moments for a human to deal with. While the pain of loss withers with time, the memories stay forever. On Tuesday, a similar incident moved the internet after visuals of a mother weeping inconsolably in memory of her brave son, who had laid down his life for the country, circulated on social media.

Mother of a martyr breaks down at son's memorial

Sinking in the memories of her son, a mother drowned in the agony of her son's demise. A heart-wrenching video emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Dornapal district, where the mother of a martyred jawan was found weeping after watching the pictures of her son at his memorial.



Tears rolled down her eyes while she caressed the poster where her son’s photo was displayed in remembrance. Unmoved by the presence of a huge gathering, the mother couldn’t hold her pain at the event organised in the honour of her dead son and she kept expressing her love by kissing his posters. Seeing the pain of the bereaved mother, everyone got teary-eyed.

#WATCH | A mother broke down on seeing the photo of her son who lost his life in the line of duty.



Visuals from 11th Foundation Day of CRPF 223 Battalion at Dornapal, Chhattisgarh on April 19 pic.twitter.com/tlzJZJjpR9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 26, 2022

The emotional video that had moved everyone, was captured at the memorial program organised on the Raising Day of the 223rd Battalion of CRPF, Chhattisgarh. The memorial was organised in the memories of the 17 martyrs who had lost their lives while fighting the Naxalites in Kasalpad during an attack in 2014. The martyr memorial has been built at the CRPF Battalion Headquarters in Dornapal. The family members of the jawan who died in a Naxal attack in 2014 were invited to the memorial. All the soldiers, including CRPF's DIG Yogyan Singh, Sukma, SP Sunil Sharma and Commandant Raghuvansh Singh paid the tribute to the martyrs at the CRPF martyr memorial.

On the foundation day of the 223rd battalion of the CRPF at Dornapal, DIG Gyan Singh said that a martyr memorial has been built in the camp in memory of all Indian brave hearts who have sacrificed their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Several functions were organised at Battalion Headquarters in Dornapal to commemorate Raising Day. One lakh rupees was also given by the battalion to the families of the martyred soldiers who were present during the program.

Image: ANI