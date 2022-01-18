In Chhattisgarh, Naxal Killed In Encounter With Jawans In Sukma; Ops Ongoing

A Naxal was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukna district, said an official. According to PTI, personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from the Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar districts, were involved in the operation which is still ongoing, he further added.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told the agency that the security forces of three areas had launched the operation on Monday after acting on specific input stating the presence of top Divisional Committee Members of CPI (Maoist) along with 35-40 cadres in the forest on the trijunction of three districts.

Sharma said, “At around 6:45 am, the gunfight broke out between ultras and on of the patrolling teams on Marjum hills under Tongpal police station limits.”

“So far, the body of one ultra was recovered from the spot while the operation was still underway as Naxals are hiding on the upward side of the hills,” he added while noting that more details are awaited. However, the Superintendent said that no harm was reported to security forces in the entire operation.

ITBP Demolishes Naxal Memorial Erected In The Jungles

The Naxal was killed on Tuesday after earlier last month, the 44th battalion of the Indo-Tibet Border Police Force (ITBP) in a joint search operation demolished a Naxal memorial. The troops along with Chhattisgarh Police destroyed the memorial erected in the jungles near Parvidih, Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on December 20. The ITBP set up the joint operation following a tip-off they received about the memorial being constructed by Naxals.

A naxal memorial was demolished by the troops of 44th Battalion ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police in a joint search operations in the jungles near Parvidih, District- Rajnandgaon, Chattisgarh today.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/MmHXCP04sp — ITBP (@ITBP_official) December 20, 2021

Image: PTI