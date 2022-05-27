In Chhattisgarh, People Steal Chana Sacks From Truck After It Collides With Another Truck

In an unusual update from the state of Chhattisgarh, a number of people on Friday stole chana (gram) sacks from a truck after it met with an accident with another truck in Bilaspur. The police informed that a case of theft and accident has been registered.

While speaking to ANI, Additional SP of Bilaspur Umesh Kashyap said, "In the Hirri PS area, two trucks collided with each other on the highway. One truck was loaded with Chana. People who were passing from there and nearby villagers stole it. Case of theft and accident registered. Soon stolen material will be recovered."

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | People stole gram (Chana) sacks from a truck after it met with an accident with another truck in Bilaspur pic.twitter.com/VM3w8kV3Xb — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 27, 2022

This comes on a day when another interesting incident was reported from the state, wherein a video surfaced on the internet that shows CoBRA 26 Battalion troops dancing with the villagers on May 26 in a marriage ceremony in Sukma. Troops of CoBRA 206 Battalion danced with villagers during a marriage function in Minpa village of Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, May 26. Two CoBRA 206 Battalion officers were seen dancing to the beats of a traditional song. Villagers used sticks with dazzling bells as props.

Chhattisgarh: Four Killed As Truck Rams Mini Goods Vehicle In Bilaspur

On May 21, four persons were killed after a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The accident took place during the late night hours on Bilaspur-Mungeli road under Takhatpur police station's jurisdiction when the four people were heading to Jarhagaon village from Takhatpur.

While three occupants of the goods vehicle died on the spot in the collision, another succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital. The deceased were identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu (36), Omprakash Verma (22), Raghuveer Sahu (24) and Mahesh Sahu (40), an official said, adding that Mahesh was the nephew of former BJP MP from Bilaspur constituency Lakhanlal Sahu.

The collision was severe to an extent that police had to use a gas cutter and JCB machine to cut open the vehicle to pull out two bodies from it. A case was registered in this connection and efforts are on to catch the truck driver, who escaped from the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

Image: ANI