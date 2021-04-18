Last Updated:

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Fire Breaks Out At Private Hospital Killing 5 Covid Patients

It has been alleged that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the ward where nine patients were admitted. Police are conducting an investigation.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Credit: @ANI/Twitter

Credit: @ANI/Twitter


At least five COVID-19 patients lost their lives after a fire broke out on the third floor of Rajdhani Hospital in Raipur on Saturday afternoon. Reportedly, four died due to suffocation while one died due to burn injuries. 

The investigation regarding the same is ongoing. As per initial reports by police, the fire broke out due to negligence of the hospital which did not have updated fire safety gear. Raipur SP Ajay Yadav said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the fans which eventually spread to the COVID-19 ward. There were 34 patients admitted there, as per reports.

With PPE kits, hospital staff members rushed the remaining patients to another hospital. The police and fire brigade team had been quick in arriving and have begun investigating the cause of the incident.

CM Bhupesh Baghel announces relief

Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. The CM also described the incident as "unfortunate". He also tweeted expressing his sorrow for the deceased and their families. 

 

First Published:
