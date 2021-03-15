In Coal Scam Sting, Republic Bangla Exposes Illegal Coal Smuggling Business In West Bengal

In an exclusive sting operation conducted by Republic Media Network's newest channel, Republic Bangla, an alleged coal mafia gang member has been caught saying, "After 2011, when the government changed, the illegal coal business moved from them to another mafia. From 2016 onwards, we saw a totally organized mafia operating. This was the time when 'Lala' (Arup Majhi) emerged as the king of coal. But Lala is not the only one, several big politicians are also involved in this. Those who we think are the members of the mafia are actually paid with just Rs. 700 for one ton of coal, but a pad of coal costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Politicians from both the ruling party and opposition are involved in this."

Vipul, one of the kingpins of the Bengal coal scam runs the business for top politicians who collect hundreds of crores rupees every month. Vipul is a middleman working for the TMC Youth Wing Leader Vinay Mishra, who is currently absconding. In a sting operation, when asked that how does he manage the business, Vipul said, "I don't manage it alone, others are there. Bengal police sometimes create problems and file cases under sections 413,417,418 of the IPC, harass us but cannot do anything more."

Another alleged coal mafia kingpin was caught saying, "I deal with all the NPA properties in Sikkim and North Bengal. I am not a journalist but I can still go to the press club and enjoy.

CID Arrests Close Aide Of 'Lala'

On Saturday, Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a close aide of Arup Majhi alias Lala, prime accused in multi-crore-rupee Coal Scam Case, from Andal in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, said the officials. This was the first arrest made by CID in the case. Randhir Singh, who has been arrested, was working for Lala and also involved in the scam, the officer said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the scam, while the state CID has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the scam. The CBI has also issued a look-out notice for Lala. It has also conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.