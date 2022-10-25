In Coimbatore Car Blast Case, UAPA Invoked Against 5 Accused After Allegation Of ISIS Link

In a massive development in the Coimbatore car blast case, the city police on October 25 invoked sections of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the five arrested accused after over 50 kg of explosives were seized from the residence of the accused Jameza Mubin, who died in the blast. Notably, the police action came after Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that the incident is a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'.

“We have arrested five people in connection with the case. An FIR has been filed and UAPA has been invoked against the accused,” Coimbatore CP V Balakrishnan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It is also being speculated that National Investigation Agency (NIA) could take over the case from the Tamil Nadu police as UAPA is a scheduled offence under the NIA Act. Meanwhile, the state police is also investigating terror links into the gas cylinder blast in a car that took place on Sunday, October 24.

5 arrests made in Coimbatore car explosion case

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police arrested five people on Tuesday in connection with the Coimbatore cylinder blast case based on the accessed CCTV footage. The five apprehended accused have been identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail and Mohammed Anas Ismail.

#BREAKING | 5 more accused in the Coimbatore blasts case arrested. Special teams probing the case as CCTV images of the incident surfaced. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/kecx148s89 — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2022

It has been learnt that a special team is investigating the matter and all the accused are currently being interrogated at the Ukkadam Police station in Coimbatore. As per sources, the Tamil Nadu police will expand their probe to Kerala as the arrested accused were in touch with some undisclosed prisoners. Notably, this comes after a man identified as Jamesha Mubin was charred to death after a car exploded due to an LPG cylinder blast on October 24 morning.

As per the accessed CCTV footage, five people including deceased Jamesha Mubin were seen carrying a gunny bag from Mubin's residence on the day of the blast. However, police are yet to ascertain whether the people who were caught on the CCTV camera carrying a gunny bag, were carrying any explosive material that went off, killing Mubin.

BJP alleges ISIS link

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the state authorities and police to call the incident a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'. He further claimed that the blast in the city was a terror attack with an ISIS link.

The state BJP chief said, "On October 21, Jamesha Mubin posted a WhatsApp status similar to that of ISIS. The police haven't revealed why they have arrested five people in the matter. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, we have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this blast. Police have to accept this as a suicide attack.”

Annamalai further alleged that the incident is a failure of the ruling DMK government. He also announced that BJP will hold a massive protest on October 27 across the state against the failure of the MK Stalin-led government.

