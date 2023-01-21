In Coimbatore, Hindu Outfits Allegedly Threaten Church Members, Police Assures Action

Church members of a prayer house in the Periyanaickenpalayam area, outskirts of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, alleged that the Hindu outfits have threatened them against the opening of a new church in the area. Members of Yael Bathel Prayer House in Periyanaickenpalayam have claimed that they received death threats from the members of Hindu outfits who objected to the opening of the church.

According to the pastor of Yael Bathel Prayer House, Binu Johnson, some Hindu outfits' members have objected to the opening of the church in Periyanaickenpalayam for Christmas and new year prayers. The pastor of the prayer house also alleged that the Hindu outfits' members threatened them that they would kill the church members if they open the church.

Following the alleged death threats, members of the Yael Bathel Prayer House filed a complaint to the Coimbatore police on Friday, January 20. According to the preliminary information, the top police officials in Coimbatore have assured the church member that appropriate action will be taken in the matter concerned.