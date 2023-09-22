'In Constant Touch With Canada-India': US Amid Diplomatic Standoff Over Nijjar's Killing

Amid the soaring diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday stated that America will be consulting with Ottawa closely and remain in touch with the Indian government as well. The entire row erupted after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 alleged that "Indian agents" were behind the shooting of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

While addressing a press briefing, Sullivan said it was a "matter of concern" and asserted that the US will also consult allies like Canada while they continue their law enforcement process.

On being asked about US President Joe Biden's intention to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, Sullivan said, "I am not going to get involved in the private diplomatic conversations that have either already happened or going to happen. We have been and will be in contact with Indians at high levels on this issue. It is a matter of concern for us and something we take seriously."

He added that it is something the US will keep working on and will continue regardless of the country. "There's not some special exemption you get for actions like this. Regardless of the country, we will stand up and defend our basic principles and we will also consult closely with allies like Canada as they pursue their law enforcement and diplomatic process".

Responding to the ongoing fierce diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, Sullivan claimed that the US went out publicly to express deep concern as soon as it heard from the Canadian Prime Minister about the allegations.

"Our support for a law enforcement process to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable. Not going to get into the substance of private diplomatic conversations, but we are in constant contact with our Canadian counterparts. We are consulting with them closely. We support the efforts that they are undertaking in this investigation, and we have also been in touch with the Indian government as well."

India claims Canada becoming safe haven for terrorists

India rejected the allegations levelled by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and termed it "absurd" and "politically motivated". Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of External Ministry accused the Canadian government of providing a "safe haven” for terrorists.

In a press conference, MEA Spox Bagchi said, "Safe haven is being provided in Canada, we want the Canadian govt to not do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them here to face justice. We have sought either extradition request or assistance related to that, at least more than 20-25 individuals we've requested over the years but the response has not been helpful at all".