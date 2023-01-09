In Delhi, 17-year-old Girl Opens Fire On Mother Of Boy Accused Of Raping Her; Apprehended

A 17-year-old girl allegedly shot a 50-year-old woman in Delhi’s Ghonda on Saturday, January 7, as per the police. The girl has been apprehended and and the police have seized the pistol.

The victim identified as Khursheeda was sent to GTB hospital after receiving initial care. The police stated that legal action is being initiated.

“A PCR call was received at the Bhajanpura police station at around 5:30 pm on Sunday that a girl shot a 50-year-old woman at Subhash Mohalla in North Ghonda, Delhi,” said the Police.

Woman’s son had allegedly raped the minor

It was discovered during the police investigation that the accused 17-year-old had reportedly filed a complaint against the victim's son two years ago. The girl alleged that she was raped by the woman's son.

As per the preliminary probe, the girl had registered a case under Section 328, 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and four POCSO Acts Sections against the woman’s son in 2021.

The investigation revealed that Khursheeda owns a grocery store. Her assailant allegedly entered her store and started firing at her. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Image: ANI, Representative