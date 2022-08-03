Monkeypox: 31-year-old Nigerian Woman Tests Positive In Delhi; India's Tally Reaches 9

India's Monkeypox caseload reached nine after a 31-year Nigerian woman tested positive for the disease in Delhi. The national capital recorded its third case on August 2 after a Nigerian man living in Delhi tested positive for the disease. This is the fourth Monkeypox infection in Delhi.

The government has constituted a taskforce to monitor the developments and also to manage the spread of the disease. It will also guide the government on setting up diagnostic facilities for the virus and also on exploring developments in the area of vaccination, officials informed PTI.

Indigenous vaccine for Monkeypox

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that an expression of interest has been raised to research institutions, vaccine manufacturers to develop a vaccine for the disease. "The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has successfully isolated the monkeypox virus and an expression of interest has been floated for research institutions, vaccine and diagnostic kits manufacturers in India to take the virus strain for further research to develop a vaccine in the country," the Health Minister stated.

Lists of Dos and Don'ts to avoid contracting Monkeypox

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, anyone can get Monkeypox, if they have had prolonged and or repeated contact with an infected individual. However, to avoid contracting the infection, the Ministry released a list of Dos and Don'ts.

Dos

Isolate infected patients from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers.

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves.

Use a disinfectant for environmental sanitation.

Don'ts

Don’t share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted Monkeypox.

Don’t wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals.

Don’t attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of Monkeypox.

Don’t stigmatise groups of people based on misinformation.

Image: ANI