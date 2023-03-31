In Delhi, 6 Die Due To Suffocation As Fire Breaks Out After Mosquito Coil Tips Over

In a tragic incident, six people died, including a one-and-a-half-year-old, after a fire broke out in a house in Shastri Park in Northeast Delhi Shastri Park on Friday. According to the officials, the deceased died due to suffocation after an overturned mosquito coil sparked a blaze.

On Friday morning around 9 am, a PCR call was received in Police Station Shastri Park that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road of Shastri Park. Following this, the police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. According to the Fire department officials, three water tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze.

6 died in Delhi due to suffocation

Of the nine people shifted to the hospital, six died due to suffocation after they inhaled carbon monoxide produced from the burning Mosquito coil that had fallen over a mattress.

Speaking about the incident, DCP North East district Joy Tirkey said, "Six people in a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area after they inhaled carbon monoxide produced from the burning Mosquito coil that had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night," PTI reported.

"The toxic fumes caused inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation... The deceased include four adult males, an adult female and a half-year-old child. The injured include a 15-year-old girl and an adult male," the DCP added. Notably, one male aged about 22 years has been discharged after first aid. Further investigation is underway.