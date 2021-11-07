Politics over Chhath Puja in Delhi intensified on Sunday as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued an open challenge to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against DDMA's ban on performing rituals on the banks of Yamuna.

"Everyone in Delhi is preparing to celebrate the grand festival of Chhath puja, but Delhi CM Kejriwal has banned the celebration at Yamuna Ghat, which is not acceptable at all. Do we need to beg for permission to celebrate our festivals now?," said BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, in a video message shared on Twitter.

The BJP leader declared that on Monday, November 8, he will go to the ITO Chhath ghats, along with his Purvanchal brothers and sisters to perform festive rituals there. Singh also promised devotees to ensure that no one is prevented from performing the Chhath puja on November 10. "I would like to challenge the CM to stop us if he can," he said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited celebrations of Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna this year. The DDMA had issued an order on September 30 prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at public places owing to the threat of COVID-19. The Authority has allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at designated sites in the city except on the banks of the Yamuna river.

यमुना घाट पर केजरीवाल ने छठ महापर्व मनाने पर रोक लगा दी हैं, ये क़तई मंजूर नही है।कल प्रातः 11 बजे मैं स्वयं पूर्वांचल के भाई- बहनों के साथ ITO छठ पूजा स्थल की साफ़ सफ़ाई करवाकर पूजा आरंभ कर रहा हूँ, छठ यहीं होगी, अगर @ArvindKejriwal में हिम्मत है तो रोक के दिखाओ। जय छठी मैया pic.twitter.com/7FBIwbVCp6 — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) November 7, 2021

BJP opposes DDMA restriction

The BJP has been very critical of the decision and accused the Delhi Chief Minister of 'playing with the faith of the Purvanchali community'. Rejecting the ban, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed the Kejriwal government for adopting an 'anti-Hindu policy'.

Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi largely by people hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or 'Purvanchalis'. It involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water with elaborate rituals spanning over three days. This year, Chhath falls in early November. The festival has been considered an important vote-bank by all major parties here.

The Delhi government on Friday declared a public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja.

(With inputs from agency)