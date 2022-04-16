In Delhi, Clashes Witnessed During Shobha Yatra: Horrific Visuals Of Incident Surface

After Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti was marked with violence as clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16. Stone pelting has been reported. Also, several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants. Police personnel on spot have been injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where they are presently undergoing treatment.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed him to be on the ground to monitor the law and order situation. Additional forces have been called in. Also, forces have been deployed in areas adjoining Jehangirpuri to prevent any unforeseen circumstances.

A Delhi Police official speaking on the incident, said, "Right now, our only focus is to re-establish peace and law and order in the region. We are in a continuous state of communication with the community, and we are requesting them to not believe any fake news or rumours. As you can see, right now, here is absolute peace."

Shocking visuals from Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence

Meanwhile, from Delhi's Jahangirpuri, shocking visuals have emerged of the incident. The procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was obstructed by a baton, and sword armed crowd. In the visual, you can see people wielding their swords as the police on spot try to bring the situation under control.

Roadside food stalls were vandalised during the clashes. This is saddening a visual where the broken glasses of a food stall bear testimony of the losses that the people suffered as a result of the violence that broke out during the procession, which had been going on peacefully for years.

Vehicles, and properties were set on fire. In the visual below thick clouds of smoke can be seen mounting in the clear blue sky as people run to save their lives amid continuous stone-pelting.

A charred scooter can be lying on the road. Right next to the scooter is a police van, with a broken windshield after it was attacked by miscreants as violence erupted in the area.



