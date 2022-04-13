In Delhi, Farmhouse Caretaker Lynched On Suspicion Of Cow Slaughter, Selling Beef

In a shocking development, a caretaker in a Delhi farmhouse was lynched and six were injured after a group of 10-15 men, claiming to be cow vigilantes, attacked them on suspicion that they were slaughtering cows, police stated on Tuesday.

The Caretaker named Rajaram (40) was assaulted in a farmhouse in the Chhawla region of South West Delhi and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday. According to police, two FIRs have been registered based on separate complaints by one of the injured men and some locals. Five people have been arrested for alleged cow slaughter, while no arrest has been made in the murder and assault case.

'Victim's wife rejects allegation'

Rajaram's family, meanwhile, has refuted allegations against him and stated that he was targeted for no reason. However, one of the injured associates of Rajaram said that they were called by him to kill cows for meat.

"My husband is innocent. All he did for earning extra is selling cow milk to nearby villagers and run a battery rickshaw which was taken on rent," Jhaso Devi, the wife of the deceased, claimed.

Police informed that they received information that a group was slaughtering cows and selling meat in Chhawla village on the intervening night of April 10 and 11. A team was rushed to the spot but before them, 10-15 unidentified 'gau rakshaks' reached the farmhouse and attacked them inside.

The first case was registered under IPC sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees),120 B (criminal conspiracy), 120 (Concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and other sections of Delhi Agriculture Prevention Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The second case was registered on the complaint of an injured worker under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).