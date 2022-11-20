In Delhi, Ghaziabad's Radisson Blu Hotel Owner Found Dead At CWG Village Residence

In the wee hours of Saturday, the owner of Radisson Blu Hotel in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi was found dead at his residence in Delhi’s Commonwealth Games village. According to Delhi Police, the managing director of Radisson Blu Hotel, Amit Jain, was found hanging at his residence at Kaushambi. The police further revealed that no suicide note has been recovered from the body or nearby.

Amit Jain, managing director, Radisson Blu Kaushambi, Ghaziabad was found dead at his residence in Commonwealth games village, Delhi, today: CO, Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Police officials informed that they received information about Jain's suicide via a PCR call made to East Delhi’s Mandawali police station. Officials later rushed to his residence in the Commonwealth Games village.

Delhi Police issues statement

After preliminary investigations, East Delhi's police officials revealed that Amit Jain had come to his CWG village residence in the morning after having breakfast at his new house in Noida. Officials further informed that Jain was supposed to shift along with his family soon to Noida.

In a statement, the Delhi police official said, "Amit Jain drove to the Commonwealth Games village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad."

According to police, on Saturday evening, Jain's son and his driver, who reached the residence at the CWG village to pick up some goods, found him hanging. Jain was immediately rushed to the Max Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj where he was declared brought dead.

"No allegations of any foul play have come up yet," a Delhi Police official said, adding that a case has been registered at the Mandawali police station under section 174 of the CrPC and further inquiry is underway and inquest proceedings are being carried out.