In Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Early Signs Of COVID-19 Slowdown, Says Health Ministry

In a positive development, the union ministry of health and family welfare informed on Monday that early signals show a dip in COVID-19 cases and a positive approach in recoveries. Releasing the Coronavirus data, the Centre said that the recovery rate was at 78% on May 2 while it climbed to almost 82% on May 3.

Addressing a press conference on the current situation arising out of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry Joint Secretary, said that some states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand show early signs of decrease in daily infections.

“We might have started moving towards a positive path. Early signals show dip in COVID-19 cases. We are seeing a positive approach in recoveries too. On May 2, the recovery rate was at 78 per cent and on May 3 it climbed up to almost 82 per cent. These are early gains on which we have to work on regularly,” he said.

The official however cautioned people in lowering their guard against COVID-19. The states of Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have seen an increase in positive cases. Besides, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Tripura have also seen an increasing trend in infections, he added.

Twelve states have over one lakh active COVID cases, seven states have 50,000 to 1 lakh cases, while 17 states have less than 50,000 such infections, the government official stated.

Speaking on the ongoing vaccination drive for the younger age group, Agarwal said at least 18 Lakh people from the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Overall, 15.72 crore people have been administered the vaccines since the beginning of the drive, he added.

Govt ramps up oxygen production

On the issue of oxygen shortage, the Joint Secretary said 10,000 oxygenated beds are being manufactured in industries like steel plants, refineries, power plants, as part of the Government initiative.

“Indian govt is ensuring the supply, production, and movement of oxygen throughout the country. The oxygen production has been increased by 125%. Now it's 9000 MT every day. I want to ensure countrymen that an ample amount of oxygen is available in the country," the official said.

The Centre is importing oxygen from abroad as well to ensure availability. The Government is airlifting empty Oxygen tankers, running Oxygen express to ensure reduction time of movement,” he said. Agarwal added that filled Oxygen Takers cannot be airlifted due to technical reasons. Geo-tagging, colour coding of tankers is being done for real-time monitoring to ensure minimum transportation time, the official said.