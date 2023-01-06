In Delhi Hit & Run Case, Another Witness Anjali's Friend Makes Big Claim; 'Were Partying'

In a big development, Anjali's friend has made a sensational claim in Delhi hit-and-run case. He alleged that Anjali, Nidhi and he among other friends were partying on the night of December 31 before the accident.

Speaking to the media, he claimed, "I was partying at my place. Anjali was calling me continuously. I did not respond so she sent one boy to my house to take me. On reaching there, I saw both friends (Nidhi and Anjali) partying."

"After that, Nidhi and Anjali started fighting. Nidhi was telling Anjali to give her money. We stopped them. Nidhi then goes down on road and creates a ruckus. Anjali also goes and they both start fighting again. Till the time, we reached down they left the spot on the scooter. I know Anjali for the past two years."

#BREAKING | In Delhi hit and run case, another witness, Anjali's friend makes a big claim. "She was calling me continuously, they were partying. I know Anjali for the past 2 years."



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/hpj8n5lE6T — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2023

Anjali, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by Maruti Suzuki Baleno which dragged her for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi. Her body was found lying on a road in Kanjhawala.

'Woman riding pillion on victim's scooter called to join the probe,' say police

Delhi Police on Friday denied reports that Anjali's friend Nidhi, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested and said she was called to join the probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, "There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation."

Police had traced Nidhi after examining the CCTV footage. Her statement was recorded on Tuesday.