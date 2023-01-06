In Delhi Hit & Run Case, Owner Of Car Which Dragged Woman To Death Arrested

In a massive development, the sixth accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case has been arrested by the Delhi Police. As per sources, the accused has been identified as Ashutosh and is the owner of the Baleno car which was used in the killing of the 20-year-old Anjali after being dragged for 12 kilometres in the early hours of January 1, 2023.

Owner of the car used in the crime arrested

Notably, the five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh and he was allegedly hiding the fact that Amit was driving the car when Anjali met with an accident.

"Ashutosh, the sixth accused has been arrested by Delhi Police. Ashutosh's car was the one under which the deceased woman was dragged. He had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

#BREAKING | In Delhi hit & run case, 6th accused arrested, who is the owner of car used in crime.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/FT4nZUT7i6 — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2023

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, the police zeroed in on two more suspects - Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna - and said they were involved in shielding the accused. Amit Khanna does not have a driving licence and after he informed Ankush about the accident, the latter allegedly convinced Deepak, a Gramin Seva driver, to tell the police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

On Thursday, the police claimed that they were looking for two more suspects who were allegedly involved in shielding the five accused who dragged the woman under their car. "We have arrested 5 accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids as well. We got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them," said Delhi police Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda.

Earlier, the police had arrested five men - Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27).

Accused seen stepping out of car and checking vehicle

On January 5, a new CCTV footage was accessed by Republic TV in the Sultanpuri hit and run case where the accused can be seen coming out of the car, checking the vehicle. After they stepped out of the car, one person who was already waiting at the spot can be seen getting into the car and leaving the scene.

According to the CCTV visuals, at the spot where the car stopped, four people were already standing. Just before the car left the spot, one of them was seen sitting in the front of the car.