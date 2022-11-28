Last Updated:

In Delhi, Indian Public School Receives Bomb Threat In An E-mail

The Delhi Police on Monday received an email regarding a bomb being placed on a school campus here in south Delhi, officials said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Delhi

Image: Representative/ANI


The Delhi Police on Monday received an email regarding a bomb being placed on a school campus here in south Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the email was received on Monday regarding the bomb placed in Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar.

The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search has been made, police said.

READ | Iran-China plane with 'Bomb Threat' lands in Guangzhou, airline says it was a hoax

However, nothing has been recovered.

It seems to be a mischief, the officer said, adding that the details of the email are being checked.

READ | Iran airline says 'Bomb Threat' was a hoax as Mahan air flight lands in China after scare
READ | IAF explains India's action when Iranian flight with 'bomb threat' was in Indian airspace
READ | Bomb threat call to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, Ambani family members named; probe on

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT