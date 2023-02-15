In Delhi Jal Board Scam, ACB Arrests 3 Contractors For Rs 20 Crore Embezzlement

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has held three people in connection with an alleged Rs 20 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board's water bill division. The three people, including the founders and directors of two businesses that were in charge of collecting water bills (Fresh Pay IT Solutions and RM e-Payments), have been detained for embezzlement thus far. The apprehended suspects have been identified as Raju Nair, Gopi Kumar Kedia, and Dr. Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai, according to Delhi ACB Chief Madhur Verma.

A complaint was registered with the ACB following a preliminary investigation by the Jal Board, which revealed the embezzlement of crores of funds. The ACB Chief stated that kiosks for paying the water bill were set up in every Delhi Jal Board office. The aforementioned businesses were given a contract by the Jal Board to collect water bills. For the convenience of the public, the Jal Board entered into a contract with Corporation Bank (now Union Bank of India) to install automatic bill payment collection machines in various Jal Board offices.

An enquiry conducted by Vigilance Department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) reveals embezzlement of DJB funds worth Rs 20 crore & above by private persons in connivance with Corporation Bank (now Union bank of India): Madhur Verma, Joint CP, Head of Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

What is the Delhi Jal Board scam?

Previously, consumers used cash and checks to pay their bills until the kiosk was installed. This contract was given by Corporation Bank to Fresh Pay IT Solutions, who then gave it to RM e-payments.

The contract for yearly bill collection was only granted to certain businesses in order to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations. The contract between these companies only lasted through October 10, 2019, but RM e-Payments kept collecting money from customers without further authorization until March 2020. The accused allegedly embezzled the money that customers at the kiosk paid with checks instead of putting it in the Jal Board's accounts.