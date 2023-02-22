In Delhi Liquorgate Probe, ED Gets Permission To Question Former Aide Of KCR's Daughter

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, February 22, got permission to question Butchi Babu Gorantla in the money laundering probe in connection with the alleged liquor scam. Notably, Butchi Babu Gorantala is the former auditor of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha.

Seeking permission for the questioning, the investigation agency moved an application in the Delhi Court on February 21 and sought a permit to investigate Gorantla in connection with the case. Following ED’s request, the court has allowed ED to question him for two days this week.

Notably, Gorantla is presently lodged in Delhi prisons after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 8 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. It was reported that Gorantla was allegedly involved with the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

K Kavitha under CBI scanner

Earlier in December last year, the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha was served a notice under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the CBI in connection with the Excise Policy of Delhi.

"During the course of the investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination of such facts is required in the interest of the investigation," read the CBI’s notice. Following the notice, the Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter was summoned by the investigation agency on December 6.