In Delhi, Miscreants Loot Tempo With Cigarettes Worth ₹30 Lakh; 2 Arrested, Probe Underway

Over five miscreants looted a truck full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakh near Delhi's Signature Bridge on Monday, May 24, the police said. In the latest update, two persons have been arrested in the case and the search for rest of the accused on the run is underway.

The tempo was going to Model Town with a consignment of cigarettes from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

"A tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakhs was looted near Delhi’s Signature Bridge yesterday afternoon. The tempo was going to Model Town with a consignment of cigarettes from Ghaziabad," police said.

A case has been registered at Timarpur Police Station. The police stated that a further investigation is underway.

In another incident earlier this month, armed men allegedly looted diamond and gold items worth over Rs 1.2 crore from two employees of a jeweller after intercepting them near Panchsheel Park in south Delhi.

Reportedly, the robbers fled from the spot with Rs 10.78 lakh.