In Delhi, Mobile Phone-snatchers Mercilessly Drag Woman On Bike For 200 M Till She Falls

In a shocking incident, snatchers in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh dragged a woman on the road for almost 200 meters in an attempt to steal her mobile phone. The snatchers who came on a motorcycle, dragged the woman as she held on to them after their attempt. The incident that took place on Thursday was caught on a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage from a shop in the area shows two men on a bike crossing over to the wrong side of the road, while a woman held on to the person in the back. The video shows the female victim being dragged on the road for almost 200 metres. The woman, who tried to retrieve her phone from the snatchers by holding onto one of them, was dragged by the bikers until she fell off their grip. According to Delhi Police, a case has been filed under robbery and an investigation is underway.

"Legal action has been taken in the matter a case under robbery registered at PS Shalimar Bagh and investigation has been taken up," police said. Meanwhile, the police also informed that the woman was discharged from the hospital soon after treatment.

Delhi police nab snatchers under "Operation Sachet"

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi police confirmed the arrest of two men allegedly involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robberies in the capital. The two snatchers were arrested under "Operation Sachet" launched in the central district of Delhi to curb street crimes.

Accused Vikram (37), who was declared as a bad character by Sultanpuri police station, was found to have been involved in 96 cases while his associate Sandeep (35) from Aman Vihar area was found to be involved in 142 cases, the police said.

Both the accused were booked under MCOCA, according to the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that during patrolling at Ganga Mandir Marg, Head Constable Rohitas Singh on Sunday was tipped off that two snatchers will come on a motorcycle with an intention to indulge in snatching.

Police said the duo were nabbed after a brief chase by the policemen, who managed to overpower them. The motorcycle used in the offence was recovered along with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, they said.

Image: REPUBLIC