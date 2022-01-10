In Delhi, Restaurant Dine-in Services Likely To Be Discontinued Amid COVID Surge: Sources

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a review meeting on Monday amid the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to sources, the meeting has concluded and it is believed that restaurant dine-in services are likely to be discontinued amid the COVID-19 surge in the national capital. However, take-away services will continue, sources added. The meeting was chaired by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

DDMA meeting over COVID situation in the National Capital concludes



Restaurant dine-in service likely to be discontinued amid surge, take-away to continue: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other ministers were also present in the meeting. This comes after the Delhi government had earlier imposed a weekend curfew amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

Delhi imposes weekend curfew

On January 4, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the imposition of a weekend curfew in the national capital. The decision was announced after the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on the same day. Sisodia informed that though the patients infected with the Omicron variant had mild or no symptoms, he asserted the need to bring the number of cases under control.

"Most importantly, there will be a curfew on Saturday and Sunday, i.e weekends. We appeal to the people that they should not leave their homes during curfew. They should step out in case of essential purposes such as hospitals. Follow the curfew on Saturday and Sunday, stay at home and work from home. Apart from government offices rendering essential services, everyone will be barred from attending the office and only work from home will be allowed," said Manish Sisodia

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi reported 17 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest in a day since June 13 last year, and added 22,751 cases to its tally of infections as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent, the city's health department data showed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the pace of the spread of the infection in the city has been a matter of "deep concern". Even so, he affirmed that there is no plan to impose a lockdown for now and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as well as get themselves vaccinated.

Image: PTI