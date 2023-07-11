In Delhi, Swiggy Delivery Boy Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Women

The cybercrime unit of Delhi Police has arrested a 60-year-old person identified as Ram Chander Shukla for sending obscene and vulgar messages to several women. As per law enforcement officials, the accused was working as a delivery boy in Swiggy, from where he used to get the phone numbers of female clients who used to order food.

The case came to light when a woman filed a police complaint. A notice was served under Section 41- A of the CRPC to the accused and he was interrogated. Subsequently, Shukla was arrested under Sections 354-A, 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67, 67-A of the IT Act after he confessed his role in being involved in the crime.

Law enforcement officials widen probe

Law enforcement officials are now trying to get in touch with more women to whom the accused may have meted out harassment. Officials are also trying to find out whether this harassment was also carried out in order to extract money from female victims through blackmailing them.

"The accused is a 60- year-old person. He disclosed during interrogation that he was in the habit of obtaining mobile numbers of lady customers who used mobiles to make payments. He then used to send vulgar mails to the victims. Further investigation in the case is underway and other victims are being identified," said Hemant Tiwari Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Delhi Police.