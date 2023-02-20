Last Updated:

In Delhi's Rohini, Drug Addict Husband Burns Wife To Death Over Issue Of Constant Fights

A drug addict husband Mohit, who was infuriated over constant fights and financial issues at home, burnt his wife Chanchal in Delhi's Rohini on February 11.

General News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
Crime

Image: Republic


Another incident of brutal crime against women came to light from the national capital wherein a drug addict husband who was infuriated over constant fights with his wife and financial issues at home, reportedly brunt his wife to death. 

The accused has been identified as Mohit who works as a plumber while his wife Chanchal was a domestic maid. The incident occurred on February 11 in North Delhi's Rohini following which Chanchal was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Later, due to her deteriorating condition, she was shifted to AIIMS. 

On Sunday, February 19, Chanchal succumbed to her severe burn injuries. According to reports, Chanchal's family alleged that earlier also Mohit (Chanchal's husband) had tried to harm Chanchal when he was under the influence of  Psychotropic drugs. 

READ | Wakf Board responds to cleric's 'India will burn' remark; 'Won't spare illegal madrassas'

The duo have a four-year-old daughter and Chanchal has two brothers. Her father had passed away earlier. Sources said that the news of Chanchal's death has not been shared with her mother yet. 

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Woman dies after sustaining burn injuries in Ballia
READ | Eight labourers suffer burn injuries after molten iron falls on them in Punjab's Ludhiana: Police
First Published:
COMMENT