In Denmark, PM Modi Appeals Indian Diaspora To Send Their Non-Indian Friends To India

After meeting his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on the second leg of his three nations' tour in Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Indian diaspora at Copenhagen's Auditorium Bella Centre. During his address to the Indian diaspora, he urged everyone present to inspire at least five of their non-Indian friends every year to visit India, calling them 'Rashtradoot'.

While interacting with the Indian community, PM Modi said, "With full confidence, I want to tell my Danish friends - Come to India, to jointly find answers of the problems of the planet. Today I have come here to meet you all, and this is my first visit to Denmark. So, can I ask something from you all?"

To this, the crowd cheered 'please ask Modi ji'. PM Modi lightheartedly responded, "What if I ask and you refuse to do it?', to which the crowd shouted once again, saying 'we will do it'.

PM Modi further said, "India is a great country and we are proud of it. You should inspire at least five of your non-Indian friends every year to visit India...Do have any idea how powerful India will become if you do this? and then world will say 'Chalo India'. This is the work you all 'Rashtradoot' have to do, not the embassy or a 'Rajdoot'. There is only one 'Rajdoot', but there are lakhs of 'Rashtradoot'."

'We stand together for nation protection' : PM Modi

Earlier in his speech, PM Modi also stated, "The diversity of the Indian community is a power that makes us feel alive in each moment. We have different languages but share the same sentiment. Inclusiveness and cultural diversity are the strengths of the Indian community that gives us all a sense of vitality. The period of thousands of years has developed these values within us. When our eating plate changes, our taste changes. But the Indian way of pleading with affection over and over again does not change. We stand together for nation protection, unite together to build nations."

The Prime Minister added, "Vasudev kutumbhakam concept is extensively spread, is deep-rooted and is higher than the Himalayas. Whatever India is achieving today, that achievement is not only of India, but it is almost one-fifth of humanity. When India alleviates people from poverty, the world's poverty is reduced."

PM Modi Meets Danish Counterpart Mette Frederiksen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on the second leg of his three nations' tour in Europe. This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to Denmark. The Prime Minister's office tweeted and informed that both the leaders held a conversation at the Danish PM's Copenhagen residence and discussed a wide range of issues in order to boost the India-Denmark friendship and bilateral relationships.

PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of the Danish counterpart's residence. The Prime Minister left for Denmark on Tuesday shortly after concluding his Berlin visit. It is pertinent to mention that a Green Strategic Partnership' was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. Later in October 2021, this partnership was transformed into a result-oriented five-year action plan during PM Frederiksen's India visit. The Danish PM was the first Foreign Leader to visit India post the COVID-19 pandemic.