In Denmark, PM Modi Gives Fitting Reply To 'Digital India' Doubters; 'Villages Empowered'

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Denmark on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply to the Opposition parties and other people who doubted his 'Digital India' campaign. Speaking to the members of the Indian community based in Denmark, PM Modi took an apparent dig at the Congress and other opposition parties. He said that there were many questions when he spoke of Digital India, however, in the last five years, the situation is changed. The Indian Prime Minister said that India's data consumption has increased multifold.

While addressing the NRI crowd in Europe, PM Modi said, "When I had spoken of Digital India, some people had raised all kinds of questions. 'Digital, in India?' I'd like to say that 5-6 years back, we were one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption. But today, the situation has changed. Whatever India is achieving today, that achievement is not only of India, but it is almost one-fifth of humanity. Today, India is a big digital-global power. We share this power with the world."

Further speaking in Copenhagen, the 71-year-old leader also gave the message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. He said, "Vasudev kutumbhakam concept is extensively spread, is deep-rooted and is higher than the Himalayas. When India alleviates people from poverty, the world's poverty is reduced. By breaking stereotypes and silos, the success achieved takes the nation upward."

PM Modi's Denmark visit

Prime Minister Modi met with the Danish Prime Minister and had delegation-level talks to strengthen the India-Denmark relationship. The two sides also inked seven agreements following the completion of high-level negotiations. The Danish PM Mette Frederiksen also offered PM Modi a tour of her house, where she showed him Odisha's traditional Pattachitra painting that PM Modi gifted her on her last visit to India. Pattachitra is an ancient Odisha art form that was made for ceremonies and as gifts for temple pilgrims.

PM Modi's visit to Denmark began on Tuesday, immediately after his visit to Berlin, Germany. PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz during his one-day trip to Germany. Since Chancellor Scholz took office in December 2021, this was the first engagement between the .

Image: Republic World