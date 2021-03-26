In Dhaka, PM Modi Invites 50 Businessmen, Announces Scholarship For Bangladeshi Youth

Addressing the National Day celebrations in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, expressed delight at the ever-growing Indo-Bangla ties and highlighted the mutual cooperation between the two neighbouring countries since 1971. PM Modi, who is on a 2-day visit to Bangladesh, extended an invitation to entrepreneurs to visit New Delhi and share insights as he noted that both the countries eye similar opportunities and targets in the field of economics and trade. The Prime Minister also announced a 'Swarna Jayanti' scholarships for the youth of Bangladesh, to mark 50 years of Indo-Bangla ties.

"On completion of 50 years of relationship between India and Bangladesh, I would like to invite 50 entrepreneurs of Bangladesh to visit India and join our start-up and innovation ecosystem and meet our venture capitalists. I am announcing Swarna Jayanti scholarship for the youths of Bangladesh. I am happy that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasin, Bangladesh is portraying its prowess in the world. Those who questioned the independence of Bangladesh, Bangladesh has proved them wrong," PM Modi said in his address.

'Our targets are same'

The Prime Minister also remembered Bangladesh's tri-party parade at the Janpath as he elaborated on the mutual cooperation between the two countries. PM Modi expressed delight that Made in India COVID-19 vaccines were being used in Bangladesh to fight the pandemic. Drawing comparisons between both the neighbouring countries, PM Modi said that India and Bangladesh's journey for the next 25 years is quite similar.

"The journey of the next 25 years is very significant for India and Bangladesh. Our legacy is similar and so is our development. Our targets are the same and our challenges are also the same. We need to remember that in business and trade, where we have similar opportunities, we also face similar threats of terrorism. The thoughts that give birth to inhumane activities are negative and we need to be conscious of it. We also need to stay together to fight them," PM Modi said.

"Both, India and Bangladesh, have the power of democracy. We have a way to move forwards. India and Bangladesh move forward together are important for the entire region and to achieve that the governments of both countries are trying to move ahead in this direction of mutual cooperation. We have shown that with mutual cooperation and support, all problems can be solved. Our land boundary agreement is proof of this," he added.

Addressing the celebratory event after PM Modi, Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasin thanked her counterpart for gracing the occasion. Noting India's contribution in Bangladesh's liberation, PM Hasina said that India has stood by Bangladesh during 'good and bad times.'